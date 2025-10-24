Slot backs Salah: Decoding the Liverpool player's stats this season

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has played down concerns over Mohamed Salah 's current form. The Egyptian forward, who was Liverpool's top scorer last season with 29 goals and 18 assists, has struggled to find the back of the net this term. He has only managed two league goals so far as Liverpool struggle to replicate their title-winning performance from last season.

Tactical changes Slot not worried about Salah After four consecutive defeats, including a loss to Manchester United at Anfield, Slot benched Salah for their recent 5-1 Champions League victory over Eintracht Frankfurt. However, when asked about Salah's form in a press conference on Friday, Slot said he wasn't worried. "The main thing is that he always has scored goals for Liverpool," Slot said. "The last thing I worry about is Mo scoring goals again. He's done that his entire life and I expect him to do that again in the upcoming weeks and months."

Goal drought Salah's goal drought Salah has now gone seven consecutive Premier League matches without scoring a non-penalty goal, his longest such streak since joining Liverpool in 2017. Slot acknowledged that new summer signings and the departure of right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid could be factors contributing to Salah's slow start this season. He said it could be a factor as Salah played his entire Liverpool career with him but has been in promising positions to score goals.

Performance comparison Premier League: Salah's numbers this season In the Premier League 2025-26 season, Salah owns 2 goals and 2 assists from 8 matches. He has created 16 chances, as per Squawka Comparison Matrix (data by Opta). He has clocked 12 shots (excluding blocks) out of which 6 shots have been on target. The Egyptian has made 49 touches in the opposition box. He has won 13 duels and completed 8 lay-offs.