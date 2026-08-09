Kusal Mendis appointed first president of Sri Lanka players' association
What's the story
Kusal Mendis, the captain of Sri Lanka's white-ball cricket teams, has been appointed as the first president of the newly-formed Sri Lankan Professional Cricketers's Association (SLPCA). The association was launched on Saturday and is supported by several top players, including women's team captain Chamari Athapaththu and all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga. The SLPCA aims to be an independent voice for professional cricketers in Sri Lanka.
Association impact
SLPCA's role in governance reforms
The establishment of the SLPCA comes at a crucial time for Sri Lankan cricket.
The sport is witnessing positive reforms, including efforts to strengthen governance and modernize domestic structures.
The association will serve as an organized player voice, contributing to the ongoing governance reforms and transformation work in Sri Lankan cricket.
Global connection
Global connections and advocacy
The SLPCA is directly affiliated with the World Cricketers's Association (WCA), a global federation for professional cricket players.
This affiliation will give Sri Lankan players access to WCA's international programs, welfare safety nets, and global player-advocacy networks.
Athapaththu was appointed to the WCA Player Advisory Board earlier this year, strengthening this connection at the highest level of global cricket governance.
Conflict resolution
Addressing player concerns and conflicts
The SLPCA will also serve as a central body to negotiate scheduling and career-flexibility conflicts between players and the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board.
This comes after tensions over no-objection certificates and mandatory physical fitness testing requirements for participation in commercial leagues like IPL.
The new association is led by active players, including captains and prominent names from both men's and women's teams.