Mitchell Marsh completes 50 IPL sixes for LSG: Key stats
What's the story
Australian star Mitchell Marsh has completed 50 sixes for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The milestone was achieved with his second six in the IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Overall, Marsh became just the fourth batter to complete a half-century of sixes in LSG colors. Here we look at his stats in the format.
Elite list
Marsh joins these names
Marsh, who joined LSG last year, took 22 games to complete 50 maximums for the franchise. As per ESPNcricinfo, Nicholas Pooran (106), KL Rahul (53), and Marcus Stoinis (56) are the other batters with 50-plus maximums for the Super Giants. Marsh has gone past 850 runs for LSG, while averaging nearly 40 (SR: 154-plus). His tally includes seven fifties and a hundred.
IPL
Here are his IPL numbers
Marsh has overall tallied 88 sixes across 64 IPL matches. He has scored over 1,500 runs at an average of 27-plus and a strike rate of 141-plus. Eight of Marsh's 11 50-plus scores in IPL, including his solitary hundred, have come in LSG colors. Marsh, who also owns 37 wickets with his medium pace, has represented five other sides in the tournament.