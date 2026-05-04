Marsh became just the fourth batter with this feat (Image Source: X/@IPL)

Mitchell Marsh completes 50 IPL sixes for LSG: Key stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 07:53 pm May 04, 202607:53 pm

What's the story

Australian star Mitchell Marsh has completed 50 sixes for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The milestone was achieved with his second six in the IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Overall, Marsh became just the fourth batter to complete a half-century of sixes in LSG colors. Here we look at his stats in the format.