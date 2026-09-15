Mitchell Marsh races to 5,000 List A runs: Key stats
What's the story
Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has raced to 5,000 runs in List A cricket. The stand-in Australian white-ball skipper reached the landmark in the 1st ODI against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club. Marsh scored a 28-ball 36 while opening with Travis Head, having won the toss and electing to bat first. Notably, Australia lost both Head and Marsh inside 10 overs.
Knock
Marsh's knock in Harare
Australia had a patchy start as Brad Evans knocked over the dangerous Head (4) in the second over.
However, Marsh counter-attacked and added 50 runs with Cooper Connolly in the first powerplay.
Newman Nyamhuri broke the partnership in the ninth over, dismissing Marsh.
The Australian captain scored 36 off 28 balls with 6 boundaries and a six.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
The 19th run from Marsh's blade helped him touch the 5,000-run mark in List A cricket.
In 163 50-over games, the Aussie all-rounder has 5,017 runs at an average of around 38. His tally includes 7 tons and 32 half-centuries.
During his knock, Marsh also completed 450 fours in the format. He also has 158 sixes to his name.
Milestone
Marsh features in 100th ODI
Marsh, who has been bolstering Australia's top order, featured in his 100th ODI.
Across 96 innings, the Aussie all-rounder has racked up 3,134 runs at an average of 37.3. His tally includes 4 tons and 20 half-centuries.
In Harare, Marsh also completed 1,500 ODI runs away from home. In 52 away games, he has tallied 1,512 runs at an average of 33.6.