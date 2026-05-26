Mitchell Marsh ruled out of Pakistan ODIs; Inglis to lead

Mitchell Marsh , Australia 's stand-in captain, has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series in Pakistan due to an ankle injury. His availability for the subsequent series in Bangladesh is also uncertain. Josh Inglis will now lead a depleted Australian side, as Pat Cummins and Travis Head are also missing the tour due to their involvement in IPL playoffs.

Injury details Marsh's injury rules him out of Pakistan series Marsh suffered an ankle injury during the IPL season, ruling him out of Australia's three-match ODI series in Pakistan starting May 30. He was supposed to lead the team, but didn't travel due to his condition. His absence is a major blow for Australia, who now have Josh Inglis as their fourth-choice ODI captain for this series.

Captaincy credentials Options for captaincy Inglis has previously captained Australia in an ODI and three T20Is against Pakistan in November 2024. If he misses any matches, Alex Carey is another option as he led Australia in three ODIs in the Caribbean back in 2021. However, Australia's squad for the series is still without Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc who were not in Pakistan.

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Lineup changes Australia's top order in trouble Marsh's absence at the top of the order is a major setback, especially considering his stellar form in the IPL. He was Australia's first-choice ODI opener along with Head, who is also missing this series. The selectors now have to find a second stand-in opener for this series, while possibly promoting Carey to the top order after a long gap since 2019.

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