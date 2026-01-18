BBL 2025-26: Mitchell Starc decimates Brisbane Heat with four-wicket haul
What's the story
In a stunning display of fast bowling, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc wreaked havoc in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) season. Playing for Sydney Sixers against Brisbane Heat, Starc claimed four wickets at The Gabba, Brisbane. His exceptional performance helped his team stage a remarkable comeback as Brisbane managed a total of 171/9 while batting first. Notably, this was his maiden four-fer in BBL.
Spell
Starc's early breakthroughs set the tone
Starc's first victim was Brisbane Heat opener Jack Wildermuth, who fell for just one run. He then sent Matt Renshaw back to the pavilion without letting him open his account. In the end overs, the Australian pacer dismissed wicketkeeper-batsman Jimmy Peirson (1) and Xavier Bartlett (2) in quick succession. Starc finished his spell with 4/35 from his four overs.
Stats
25 wickets in BBL
The ongoing season marked Starc's first BBL appearance since the 2014-15 season. After managing just one wicket in his maiden assignment, he has bounced back with his maiden four-fer in the league. He has now raced to 25 wickets from 12 BBL matches at 14.52 (ER: 7.97). The left-arm pacer has overall raced to 212 wickets from 155 T20 matches at 21-plus (4W: 4, 5W: 1).