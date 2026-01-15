Mitchell Starc: ICC Men's Player of the Month (December 2025) 

Star Australian speedster Mitchell Starc has been named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for December 2025. The decision comes after his stellar performance during the Ashes series against England, which Australia won 4-1. He had a major role in Australia's victory, taking a total of 16 wickets during December and contributing with two half-centuries. Starc eclipsed West Indies' Justin Greaves and New Zealand's Jacob Duffy to win the award.

Match statistics Starc's performance in the Ashes series Starc began his impressive run with a 10-wicket haul in Australia's victory over England at Perth Stadium in November. He followed it up with another eight wickets at The Gabba, Brisbane, marking a strong start to December. The pacer then bolstered Australia by taking four wickets in each of the next two Tests (Adelaide and Melbourne), ending the month with an impressive total of 16 wickets.

Batting impact Starc's contribution with the bat Starc's contribution wasn't just with the ball, but also with the bat. He scored a half-century each in Brisbane and Adelaide, helping Australia take a 3-0 lead and retain the Ashes. The team eventually won the series 4-1, with Starc picking up a total of 31 wickets and earning a well-deserved Player of the Series award.

Advertisement

Award acceptance Starc's reaction to the award On winning the award, Starc said, "It's an honor to be named the ICC Player of the Month, and even more special that it came on the back of such a successful home Ashes." He added, "To have played a part in winning such an iconic series in front of our home crowd is something we will all relish for a long time."

Advertisement