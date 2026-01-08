Mitchell Starc sets record with 31 wickets in Ashes 2025/26

Star left-arm speedster Mitchell Starc played a significant role in Australia's 2025/26 Ashes win. Starc was adjudged the Player of the Series as Australia thrashed England 4-1 at home. He ended up with 31 wickets from 10 innings at an impressive average of 19.93, including two five-wicket hauls and a match haul of 10 wickets. Here are the key stats.

Match impact Starc's performance leads Australia to Ashes victory Starc's stellar performance helped Australia clinch a 4-1 series win despite the absence of senior bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. The left-arm pacer was the Player of the Match in the first two Tests, in Perth and Brisbane. He continued his exploits with the pink ball at The Gabba. Starc also scored two half-centuries with the bat in the series.

Record Starc joins these players According to ESPNcricinfo, Starc became the fourth player to have taken 30-plus wickets in an Ashes series in the 21st century. He joined Shane Warne (40 wickets in 2005 and 31 wickets in 2001), Mitchell Johnson (37 wickets in 2013/14), and Glenn McGrath (32 wickets in 2001). Notably, Starc is only the second Australian to do so at home.

Information Career-best performance in an Ashes series This was Starc's career-best performance in an Ashes series. His previous best came in the 2023 edition in England, where he took 23 wickets across four Tests at an average of 27.08.

Career Most successful left-arm pacer in Tests Starc has emerged as one of the most prolific pacers in Test cricket. During the Brisbane Test, he became the most successful left-arm seamer in the format, surpassing the great Wasim Akram (414). In 105 Tests, the left-arm speedster has accounted for 433 wickets at an average of 26.51. His tally includes 18 fifers and three match hauls of 10 wickets.