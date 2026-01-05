'Real shame': Swepson urges Australia to give spinners a chance

Mitchell Swepson, the Australian leg-spinner with four Test caps, has expressed his disappointment over the national selectors' growing trend of ignoring front-line spinners. He also called on curators and officials to stop preparing pitches that heavily favor seam bowlers. The call comes as Australia went without a specialist spinner in three of the five matches in Ashes 2025-26 - a first in 138 years.

Trend analysis Australia's recent trend of playing without spinners Australia have now gone without a spinner in four out of their last six Tests. This is a stark contrast to the period between April 2013 and June 2023, when Australia fielded a spinner in all but one of their 120 Tests. Swepson said, "I'm obviously biased, but I think we've seen it coming in Sheffield Shield cricket," referring to this worrying trend.

Spin advocacy Swepson's call for more spin bowling in Test cricket Swepson lamented the lack of spin bowlers in certain regions of Australia, saying it has started to reflect in the Test arena. He said, "We're seeing greener wickets and seam being the main source of wickets," adding that it's a shame because "there's definitely a spot for spin bowling in Test cricket." He recalled watching legends Shane Warne and Stuart MacGill bowl at SCG and hoped to see more spin bowling return to the game.

Performance review Spinners' contribution in Ashes series In the first four Ashes Tests, spinners from both Australia and England have bowled only 14.2% of the overs. They have collectively taken just nine wickets. This low contribution further highlights Swepson's concerns about the lack of opportunities for spin bowlers in international cricket. It must be noted that pacers have dominated this series as two of the first four Tests ended within a couple of days.

Intervention possibility CA's potential intervention in pitch preparation Cricket Australia (CA) is considering intervening to ensure pitches are prepared for Tests that last into days four and five. This comes after an estimated AUD15 million loss due to shortened Ashes contests this summer. "It's a real shame and I'd love to see it come back that way," Swepson said as quoed by ESPNcricinfo, adding that some parts of the country need to be willing to prepare such wickets.