RR sold for $1.65 billion; Mittal family acquires 75% ownership 

The Rajasthan Royals IPL franchise has been acquired by a consortium led by steel tycoon Lakshmi N. Mittal's family and Adar Poonawalla , CEO of Serum Institute of India. The deal is valued at around $1.65 billion (approximately ₹15,660 crore) and includes the team's overseas franchises in South Africa and the Caribbean. The current ownership group led by Manoj Badale will continue to hold a minority stake in the team after the transaction is completed.

Ownership structure New board structure post-deal The new ownership structure will see Lakshmi Mittal, Aditya Mittal, Vanisha Mittal-Bhatia, Poonawalla and Badale join the board of Rajasthan Royals. After the deal is finalized, the Mittal family will own around 75% of the franchise while Poonawalla will have an 18% stake. The remaining 7% will continue to be owned by existing investors who have been approved.

Transaction completion Deal pending on several regulatory approvals The completion of this high-profile transaction is subject to regulatory approvals from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Competition Commission of India (CCI), IPL Governing Council, and other authorities. The deal is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2026. Aditya Mittal, CEO of ArcelorMittal, expressed his excitement about being part of such an iconic team as Rajasthan Royals.

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