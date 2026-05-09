Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas claims his sixth Test five-wicket haul: Stats
What's the story
Veteran pacer Mohammad Abbas turned the tide in Pakistan's favor with a brilliant bowling display on Day 2 of the first Test against Bangladesh at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. After a strong start by Bangladesh, Abbas's fiery spell helped Pakistan fight back into the contest. The hosts had dominated most of Day 1 with disciplined batting and smart partnerships, but Abbas changed everything before lunch on Saturday. The 36-year-old pacer went on to claim five wickets.
Match dynamics
Bangladesh lost early wickets on Day 2
Bangladesh started Day 2 on a high note, sitting comfortably at 301/4 with Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das looking to add more runs. However, Abbas had other plans. He first dismissed Das for 33 after the latter tried to settle into a long partnership with Mushfiqur. The pacer then struck again to dismiss all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz (10) cheaply, stopping Bangladesh from accelerating in the session.
Match turnaround
Bangladesh all out for 413
Abbas's intervention left Bangladesh at 378/7 heading into the break. The pacer completed his fifer by trapping tail-enders Taijul Islam (17) and Ebadot Hossain (0). The Pakistan star's only wicket on Day 1 was Najmul Hossain Shanto, who made a stunning 101. Thanks to Abbas's efforts, the hosts were bundled out for 413. While Abbas trapped five batters, Shaheen Afridi (3/113 in 31.1 overs) was the only other Pakistani bowler with multiple scalps.
Stats
A look at Abbas's stats
Abbas finished with 5/92 from 34 overs, out of which eight were maidens. With this spell, Abbas has raced to 105 Test scalps from 28 games, as per ESPNcricinfo. He averages 22.95, as this was his sixth fifer (10WM: 1). The veteran now has eight wickets across two Tests against Bangladesh at 18. In First-Class cricket, Abbas now has 880 wickets from 216 games at 20-plus (5W: 56, 4W: 35).