Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas claims his sixth Test five-wicket haul: Stats 

Veteran pacer Mohammad Abbas turned the tide in Pakistan 's favor with a brilliant bowling display on Day 2 of the first Test against Bangladesh at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. After a strong start by Bangladesh, Abbas's fiery spell helped Pakistan fight back into the contest. The hosts had dominated most of Day 1 with disciplined batting and smart partnerships, but Abbas changed everything before lunch on Saturday. The 36-year-old pacer went on to claim five wickets.

Match dynamics Bangladesh lost early wickets on Day 2 Bangladesh started Day 2 on a high note, sitting comfortably at 301/4 with Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das looking to add more runs. However, Abbas had other plans. He first dismissed Das for 33 after the latter tried to settle into a long partnership with Mushfiqur. The pacer then struck again to dismiss all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz (10) cheaply, stopping Bangladesh from accelerating in the session.

Match turnaround Bangladesh all out for 413 Abbas's intervention left Bangladesh at 378/7 heading into the break. The pacer completed his fifer by trapping tail-enders Taijul Islam (17) and Ebadot Hossain (0). The Pakistan star's only wicket on Day 1 was Najmul Hossain Shanto, who made a stunning 101. Thanks to Abbas's efforts, the hosts were bundled out for 413. While Abbas trapped five batters, Shaheen Afridi (3/113 in 31.1 overs) was the only other Pakistani bowler with multiple scalps.

Advertisement