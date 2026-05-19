Mohammad Rizwan becomes third Pakistan batter with this record

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan has raced to 2,500 runs in Tests. Rizwan reached the landmark on Day 4 of the ongoing 2nd Test against Bangladesh at Sylhet International Stadium. Along with Salman Agha, Rizwan bolstered Pakistan in their chase of 437 runs. Rizwan is the 33rd Pakistani batter to complete 2,500 Test runs. He now has as many runs in each of the three formats.

Numbers Rizwan reaches this landmark Before the match, Rizwan required 27 more to complete 2,500 runs in Test cricket. Across 43 Tests (73 innings), the Pakistani batter has an average of nearly 40. His tally includes over 15 fifty-plus scores. Notably, the tally in Tests for Pakistan is led by Younis Khan, who owns a record 10,099 runs. No other Pakistani batter owns 10,000-plus Test runs.

Milestone Rizwan joins these players Rizwan has become the third Pakistani batter to complete 2,500 runs in each of the three formats. He joined Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez on this elite list. Apart from 2,500-plus Test runs, Rizwan has 2,979 runs in ODIs and 3,414 T20Is. He is one of only two Pakistani players to have scored over 3,000 runs in the shortest format.

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