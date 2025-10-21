Ex-Pakistan star blames Hesson for Rizwan's sacking as ODI captain

In a major shake-up, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has removed Mohammad Rizwan as the captain of its ODI team. The decision comes just a few months after he was appointed to the role in October last year. Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been named as his replacement. The move follows Rizwan's public support for Palestine amid the ongoing Gaza-Israel conflict, which some speculate may have influenced the decision.

Allegations Rashid Latif blames coach Mike Hesson for Rizwan's removal Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif has blamed Mike Hesson, the team's white-ball head coach, for Rizwan's removal. Latif alleged that Hesson was uncomfortable with Rizwan's public support for Palestine and his religious practices in the dressing room as captain. "Just because he picked up the Palestine flag, you would sack him as captain? This mindset has come that a non-Islamic captain should come in an Islamic country," Latif said in a video shared on social media.

Support for Palestine Rizwan pledged to donate for Gaza victims Rizwan had pledged to donate Pakistani Rupees 100,000 through his PSL franchise Multan Sultans to Palestinian charities for every six and wicket taken by their players in a match in April. In 2023, he dedicated Pakistan's ODI World Cup win over Sri Lanka to "brothers and sisters in Gaza." However, the PCB did not cite any reason for Rizwan's removal or mention his name in the official statement announcing Afridi's appointment.