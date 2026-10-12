'You can see and write': Mohammed Shami on India comeback
What's the story
Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami once again answered his critics with a stellar performance in Bengal's 2026/27 Ranji Trophy opener. He took four wickets, helping Bengal bowl out Delhi for 240 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground. After being questioned about his rhythm and fitness, Shami let his bowling do the talking on Sunday. The star speedster last played for India in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy final.
Pacer's stance
Shami unfazed by criticism
Shami has been the subject of questions about his fitness and rhythm. But he doesn't seem to be bothered by these opinions.
"I don't feel any change. People express their opinions... I don't have the rhythm and fitness," he said, emphasizing that he enjoys playing the game regardless of what others think.
At 36, Shami continues his bid for a national comeback.
Selector's query
'You people can see and write'
When asked if he had contacted the national selectors, Shami gave a cheeky reply.
"You people can see and write. I am inside the ground and am playing," he said, adding that his fitness was visible for all to see.
"What will happen if I say it? I am on the ground. I am playing. I am playing wherever I can. My job is to just keep bowling," Shami added.
Team dynamics
Shami welcomes Bhuvneshwar's T20I recall
Meanwhile, Shami's contemporary, 36-year-old Bhuvneshwar Kumar, has been given another chance in international cricket.
The seamer was included in India's T20I squad for the New Zealand tour after successive title-winning IPL seasons with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Shami welcomed this selection but also highlighted the difference between their situations.
"Bhuvi should have been picked a long time ago," he said, praising his consistent IPL performances.
Career
Shami's returns in red-ball cricket
As mentioned, Shami was the pick of Bengal's bowlers in the first innings against Delhi. His returns read 17.3-9-30-4.
Despite his heroics in the domestic circuit, the 36-year-old pacer last played red-ball cricket for India in June 2023.
So far, Shami has accounted for 229 wickets from 64 Tests at 27.71. He has racked up 12 four-wicket hauls and six five-fors.
Notably, Shami also enjoyed a dream 2025-26 Ranji Trophy campaign for Bengal, claiming 37 wickets at 16.72.