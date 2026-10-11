Ranji Trophy: Mohammed Shami dents Delhi with brilliant four-fer
What's the story
Mohammed Shami, the veteran Indian pacer who has been out of the national team for a while, made a strong comeback on Sunday. He was playing for Bengal against Delhi in the first round of the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy in Kalyani. In a stunning display of bowling prowess, Shami tormented Delhi's batters with his fiery deliveries and ended up taking four wickets. Here are his stats.
Spell
Sensational show from Shami
Shami bowled a total of nine overs in the first session, out of which he bowled seven maidens.
His spell was nothing short of a nightmare for the Delhi batsmen as they struggled to score off his accurate line and length.
Yash Dhull (9) was his first victim as he later got the better of Ayush Doseja, who made a fine 45.
Hrithik Shokeen (56), the only half-centurion of the innings, and Divij Mehra (24) were his other victims as Delhi were folded for 240.
Stats
Here are his stats
Shami led the charge with his brilliant spell of 17.3 overs, giving away just 30 runs and picking up four wickets.
Nine of his overs were maidens.
As per Cricinfo, Shami has now raced to 386 wickets across 101 First-Class matches at a brilliant average of 26-plus.
His stellar record now features 20 four-fers besides 15 five-wicket hauls. A couple of games have seen him take 10 wickets or more.
Tests
Over 200 wickets in Test cricket
Despite his heroics in the domestic circuit, the 36-year-old pacer last played red-ball cricket for India in June 2023.
So far, Shami has accounted for 229 wickets from 64 Tests at 27.71. He has racked up 12 four-wicket hauls and six five-fors.
Notably, Shami also enjoyed a dream 2025-26 Ranji Trophy campaign for Bengal, claiming 37 wickets at 16.72.