Ranji Trophy: Mohammed Shami dents Delhi with brilliant four-fer

Shami bowled a total of nine overs in the first session, out of which he bowled seven maidens.

His spell was nothing short of a nightmare for the Delhi batsmen as they struggled to score off his accurate line and length.

Yash Dhull (9) was his first victim as he later got the better of Ayush Doseja, who made a fine 45.

Hrithik Shokeen (56), the only half-centurion of the innings, and Divij Mehra (24) were his other victims as Delhi were folded for 240.