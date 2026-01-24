Ranji Trophy: Mohammed Shami claims his 14th FC fifer
What's the story
Mohammed Shami's exceptional bowling performance has put Bengal on command in the ongoing Ranji Trophy clash against Services in Kalyani. The pacer claimed five innings in the game's third innings as Services ended Day 3 at 231/8. This was his second fifer of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy and 14th overall in First-Class cricket. Here are further details.
Spell
Sensational spell from Shami
Shami claimed 2/37 in Services's first innings as the team was folded for 186 while responding to Bengal's first innings score of 519/10. The pacer was even more lethal in his second outing as Day 3 saw him finish with 5/51 from 16 overs. He dismissed four of the top six batters before getting the better of Arjun Sharma.
Stats
Second fifer of the season
This was Shami's second fifer of the season as the pacer has raced to 27 wickets from nine innings at a stunning average of 17.03. The tally also includes a four-wicket haul. Notably, the pacer can further enhance his tally on the final day. Shami, who has looked solid in the ongoing domestic season, will hope for a Team India recall with these performances.
Stats
Here are his FC numbers
Playing his 95th First-Class match, the Indian pacer has raced to 367 wickets at an average of 26-plus. He claimed his 14th fifer in red-ball cricket, as he also boasts 19 four-wicket hauls. Notably, 229 of his wickets have come for India in Tests at an average of 27.71. The 35-year-old last played a Test for India in June 2023.
Run
Shami's purple patch in 2025-26 domestic season
Shami has been enjoying a golden run across formats in the 2025-26 domestic season. The premier fast bowler also put on a stellar show in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India's premier domestic T20 competition. Shami picked 16 wickets from seven matches in the tourney at 14.93. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he took 15 wickets in seven games at 24.53.