Ranji Trophy: Mohammed Shami claims his 14th FC fifer

Mohammed Shami 's exceptional bowling performance has put Bengal on command in the ongoing Ranji Trophy clash against Services in Kalyani. The pacer claimed five innings in the game's third innings as Services ended Day 3 at 231/8. This was his second fifer of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy and 14th overall in First-Class cricket. Here are further details.

Spell Sensational spell from Shami Shami claimed 2/37 in Services's first innings as the team was folded for 186 while responding to Bengal's first innings score of 519/10. The pacer was even more lethal in his second outing as Day 3 saw him finish with 5/51 from 16 overs. He dismissed four of the top six batters before getting the better of Arjun Sharma.

Stats Second fifer of the season This was Shami's second fifer of the season as the pacer has raced to 27 wickets from nine innings at a stunning average of 17.03. The tally also includes a four-wicket haul. Notably, the pacer can further enhance his tally on the final day. Shami, who has looked solid in the ongoing domestic season, will hope for a Team India recall with these performances.

Stats Here are his FC numbers Playing his 95th First-Class match, the Indian pacer has raced to 367 wickets at an average of 26-plus. He claimed his 14th fifer in red-ball cricket, as he also boasts 19 four-wicket hauls. Notably, 229 of his wickets have come for India in Tests at an average of 27.71. The 35-year-old last played a Test for India in June 2023.

