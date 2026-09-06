Mohammed Shami completes 100 matches in First-Class cricket: Key stats
What's the story
Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has completed 100 caps in First-Class cricket. One of the finest pacers of the current generation, Shami reached the milestone in the 2026 Duleep Trophy final. The fast bowler will represent East Zone against South Zone at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. With over 380 wickets under his belt, Shami has been a beast in the red-ball format. Here are the key stats.
Stats
15 fifers in the format
As per Cricinfo, Shami will enter his milestone match with 382 wickets under his belt at a brilliant average of 26.30.
His stellar record features 19 four-fers besides 15 five-wicket hauls.
A couple of games have seen him take 10 wickets or more.
Meanwhile, his best innings figures read 8/90.
Notably, Shami made his FC debut back in November 2010, around three years before his maiden Test appearance.
Test cricker
Over 200 wickets in Test cricket
Shami made his Test debut in 2013 against West Indies.
In a career spanning over 10 years, he powered India to many famous wins.
So far, Shami has accounted for 229 wickets from 64 Tests at 27.71.
He has racked up 12 four-wicket hauls and six five-fors.
However, the 36-year-old pacer last played red-ball cricket for India in June 2023.
Acknowledgements
Shami's journey in the format
Ahead of the game, Shami had expressed his deep appreciation for the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and all those who have supported him throughout his career.
"I am truly grateful to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for felicitating me on this special milestone, and a heartfelt thank you to my family, & friends, coaches, teammates, supporters and everyone who has been a part of this journey for their love and support throughout my journey." he wrote in an Instagram post.
Recent form
Shami's performance in the ongoing Duleep Trophy
In the current Duleep Trophy, Shami has taken five wickets at an average of 28.80, with his best figures being 3/56.
He was instrumental in East Zone's journey to the final, taking five wickets across two innings as they eliminated defending champions Central Zone from contention.
Despite being out of the national setup, Shami has continued to play domestic and FC cricket while working toward full fitness for a potential India recall.
Tribute
CAB to present a silver salver to Shami
The CAB honored Shami ahead of his 100th match with a silver salver, a customized No. 100 jersey, and a cricket ball signed by association president Sourav Ganguly.
"Shami is the pride of Bengal cricket and an absolute legend. This is a small gesture on behalf of the state association on completion of an important milestone." said Sanjoy Das, CAB treasurer.