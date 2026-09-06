Mohammed Shami completes 100 matches in First-Class cricket: Key stats 

As per Cricinfo, Shami will enter his milestone match with 382 wickets under his belt at a brilliant average of 26.30.

His stellar record features 19 four-fers besides 15 five-wicket hauls.

A couple of games have seen him take 10 wickets or more.

Meanwhile, his best innings figures read 8/90.

Notably, Shami made his FC debut back in November 2010, around three years before his maiden Test appearance.