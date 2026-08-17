Mohammed Siraj completes 100 Test wickets overseas: Key stats
What's the story
Star Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has unlocked another achievement in Test cricket. He now has 100 Test wickets away from home. The right-arm pacer reached the landmark on Day 2 of the 1st Test against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium. This came after India posted 462/10 in the first innings. Siraj took his milestone wicket by dismissing Dinesh Chandimal.
Credibility
India's mainstay Test seamer
Siraj has been a mainstay of India's Test bowling attack since his debut in the format in the 2020 Boxing Day Test against Australia.
He is known for his exploits with the new red cherry, as he can swing the ball both ways at over 140kph.
Though the pacer has been more lethal outside Asia, he has made a mark across all conditions.
Numbers
100 away wickets for Siraj
Playing his 26th away Test, Siraj completed 100 wickets at an average of under 30. As per Cricinfo, he became the 12th Indian with this feat.
Among those, Jasprit Bumrah is the only one with a sub-30 average (20).
Meanwhile, Siraj took five wickets in his only neutral Test - against Australia at The Oval. It was the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final.
Information
All 5 fifers away from home
Each of Siraj's five Test fifers has come in away Tests (2 in England and 1 each in Australia, South Africa, and West Indies). Hence, the pacer is still searching for his maiden five-wicket haul in Asia. Overall, he has over 140 Test wickets.