Auckland ODI: Why is Mohammed Siraj missing from India's XI?
What's the story
As India took on New Zealand in the opening ODI of the five-match series, star pacer Mohammed Siraj's absence from the Playing XI once again made the headlines. The match, hosted by Eden Park in Auckland on November 4, saw India enter with four fast bowlers, including Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, and Arshdeep Singh. Despite winning the toss and opting to bowl first, India's team composition raised questions.
Recent match
Siraj played for India A
Siraj recently played for India A in their second four-day unofficial Test against New Zealand A. The match ended on November 3 in Christchurch.
This could be one of the reasons why he was not included in the Playing XI for this ODI series opener, as it would have been a quick turnaround for him.
Future plans
Siraj to return later in the series
Despite his absence from the first ODI, Siraj is likely to make a comeback in the latter part of the series.
This decision is probably a part of India's strategy to manage players' workloads effectively while ensuring they are fit for future matches.
The team management has confirmed this, and it seems like a plausible plan considering Siraj's recent participation in an unofficial Test match.
Information
India's go-to seamer in Tests and ODIs
Despite being India's go-to seamer in Tests and ODIs, Siraj has been getting limited opportunities to play regularly. He recently took 4/118 against New Zealand A in Christchurch. Since making his ODI debut in 2019, the right-arm seamer has played just 51 ODIs.
Game plan
Gill reveals India's strategy for ODI series
India's captain Shubman Gill has revealed his team's strategy for the ODI series.
He said they are going with four fast bowlers and two all-rounders to restrict New Zealand to a below-par total in Auckland.
Playing XI: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, and Arshdeep Singh.