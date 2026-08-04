Mohammed Siraj has clocked these numbers in away Tests
What's the story
India will take on Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series, starting August 15. The matches will be held in Galle and Colombo. This marks India's first Test tour to Sri Lanka in nine years, the last one being back in 2017. With the injured Jasprit Bumrah being unavailable, Mohammed Siraj will lead India's pace attack. Here we look at his records in away Test matches.
Context
Why does this story matter?
Siraj has been a mainstay of India's Test bowling attack since his debut in the format in the 2020 Boxing Day Test against Australia.
He is mainly known for his exploits with the new red cherry, as he can swing the ball both ways with pace.
Though the pacer has been more lethal in Tests outside Asia, he has made a mark across all conditions.
Milestone
100 away wickets loading for Siraj
Siraj is just one shy of completing 100 wickets in away (home of opposition) Test matches.
He has played 26 Tests in this regard, scalping 99 wickets across 49 innings at an average of 29.58.
As per Cricinfo, only 11 Indians have so far claimed a century of wickets in away Tests.
Among those, Bumrah is the only one with a sub-30 average (20).
Meanwhile, Siraj took five wickets in his only neutral Test - against Australia at The Oval.
It was the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final.
Information
Five fifers in away Tests
Each of Siraj's five Test fifers has come in away Test matches (2 in England and 1 each in Australia, South Africa, and West Indies). Hence, the pacer is still searching for his maiden five-wicket haul in Asia. His best innings figures in the continent read 4/40.
Career
Here are his overall numbers
Having played 46 Test matches so far, the pacer has recorded 140 wickets at an average of 29.74.
Besides five fifers, he has also claimed eight four-wicket hauls.
However, Siraj is gearing up for his maiden Test assignment against the Lankan Lions.
Notably, he averages a decent 28.9 in Asia, having claimed 42 wickets from 21 matches.