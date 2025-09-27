Will Pandya, Abhishek be available for Asia Cup final?
What's the story
India's bowling coach Morne Morkel has confirmed that both Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Sharma suffered from cramps during their recent Asia Cup match against Sri Lanka. The news comes after some surprise over Pandya's limited bowling in the game, where he only bowled one over after taking a wicket in his opening spell. It can be a worrying piece of news for the Indian team head of the Asia Cup final against Pakistan on Sunday.
Injury insights
Both players struggled with cramps, says Morkel
Speaking to the press after the match, Morkel said, "Both of them struggled with cramps. Hardik, we will assess tonight and tomorrow morning and make a call. But both of them struggled with cramps." He also confirmed that Abhishek was fine after his explosive innings of 61 off just 31 balls in the first innings.
Match recap
India beat Sri Lanka in Super Over to reach final
The match went into a Super Over due to Pathum Nissanka's brilliant century off 58 balls. However, India clinched the win as Sri Lanka managed only two runs in the Super Over. Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav then finished off the game by scoring three runs on the first ball against Wanindu Hasaranga. This was India's sixth successive win in the ongoing event.
Training expectations
Trying to move away from the excuse culture: Morkel
Despite some players struggling due to lack of game time, Morkel stressed the importance of training. He said, "In our environment, we are trying to move away from the excuse culture. The effort they put into the training, we expect them to go out and deliver." This statement highlights his belief that practice is key in overcoming performance challenges during matches.