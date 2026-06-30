Listing New Zealand captains with most wins in away Tests
What's the story
Tom Latham powered New Zealand to a historic 2-1 Test series victory against England. The win not only marked New Zealand's fourth Test series triumph in England but also made them the first team to come from behind to win a three-Test series on English soil. On this note, we look at NZ captains with the most Test wins away from home.
#3
Kane Williamson - 6 wins
Arguably the best batter to have played for New Zealand, Kane Williamson takes the third spot on this list. He led the Kiwis across 18 Test matches away from home. New Zealand won six of these games while losing nine. The remaining three games ended in a draw. The highlight of Williamson's Test captaincy career was powering his team to the inaugural ICC World Test Championship title in 2021. NZ had beaten India in the summit clash, which took place in Southampton.
#2
Tom Latham - 7 wins
Latham takes the second spot on this list despite being named NZ's full-time Test captain just 21 months ago. He has led the Kiwis to seven wins across 11 matches away from home (4 losses). This includes the famous 3-0 triumph over India in 2024 - NZ's maiden Test series win in the nation. Three of Latham's seven away wins have come in England, the most for a New Zealand captain.
#1
Stephen Fleming - 10 wins
Stephen Fleming tops this list, having led the Kiwis to 10 wins across 42 Test matches away from home. This tally includes 16 defeats and as many drawn games. Notably, no other Kiwi skipper has even stood in 21 Test matches outside New Zealand. Four of Fleming's away wins came against Zimbabwe and two against Bangladesh. Among major teams, he led NZ to a 2-1 win against England in 1999.