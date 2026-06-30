Listing New Zealand captains with most wins in away Tests 

#3

Kane Williamson - 6 wins

Arguably the best batter to have played for New Zealand, Kane Williamson takes the third spot on this list. He led the Kiwis across 18 Test matches away from home. New Zealand won six of these games while losing nine. The remaining three games ended in a draw. The highlight of Williamson's Test captaincy career was powering his team to the inaugural ICC World Test Championship title in 2021. NZ had beaten India in the summit clash, which took place in Southampton.