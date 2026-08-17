Players with most international caps after turning 35
What's the story
Cricket's calendar is now more packed than ever, with players having to keep up with constant assignments across formats. Despite the influx of franchise leagues, maintaining a certain stature at the international level beyond 35 requires not just skill but exceptional fitness and consistency. On this note, here are the players with the most international caps after turning 35.
#1
Misbah-ul-Haq (Pakistan): 198 matches
Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq leads the tally with 198 international appearances after turning 35.
The Pakistan great established himself as an all-format player, having extended his career until the age of 42.
Notably, Misbah played each of his 56 Tests as captain after turning 35. He is Pakistan's most successful Test skipper, winning 26 matches.
Misbah also scored 8,612 international runs in this period.
#2
Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka): 182 matches
Former Sri Lankan batter Sanath Jayasuriya is next on this list with 182 international appearances.
Jayasuriya, known for his explosive starts amid one of the most fearsome fast-bowling eras, stood out.
After turning 35, the former SL batter hammered 5,987 runs from 182 internationals at 32.01. His tally includes 14 tons and even 108 wickets with the ball.
#3
Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka): 178 matches
Tillakaratne Dilshan follows his former teammate Jayasuriya here, having represented Sri Lanka in 178 internationals after his 35th birthday.
According to Cricinfo, the former opener scored 6,807 runs at an average of 39.12 during this period, smashing 16 centuries. He also contributed 63 wickets with his off-spin.
Dilshan later lit up the T20 format with his Dilscoop. He also won the 2014 ICC T20 World Cup with Sri Lanka.
#4
Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe): 158 matches
Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza, fourth on this list, is still going strong. He has played 158 internationals since turning 35.
The spin-bowling all-rounder has been Zimbabwe's mainstay batter in all three formats, scoring 4,536 runs at an average of 33.60 sever since.
This includes 5 centuries and a highest score of 135*.
The 40-year-old has also been effective with the ball, taking 138 wickets.
#5
Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan): 131 matches
All-rounder Mohammad Nabi, who has been central to Afghanistan's rise in international cricket, is fifth here.
Having featured in 131 internationals since turning 35, Nabi has scored 2,142 runs at an average of 24.06. He also has 81 wickets at 31.77 with his off-spin.
Nabi was pivotal to Afghanistan's success in the 2024 T20 World Cup, where they reached the semi-finals.