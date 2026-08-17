Players with most international caps after turning 35

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq leads the tally with 198 international appearances after turning 35.

The Pakistan great established himself as an all-format player, having extended his career until the age of 42.

Notably, Misbah played each of his 56 Tests as captain after turning 35. He is Pakistan's most successful Test skipper, winning 26 matches.

Misbah also scored 8,612 international runs in this period.