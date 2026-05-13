Bowlers with 20-plus wickets in most IPL seasons

Gujarat Titans thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 56 of IPL 2026 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The Titans successfully defended 168 by bowling SRH out for 86. Kagiso Rabada 's fiery spell rocked the Orange Army, while Jason Holder and Prasidh Krishna later made merry. Rabada raced past 20 wickets in the ongoing IPL edition. He has now taken 20-plus wickets in four IPL seasons.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal: 5 seasons Yuzvendra Chahal, the league's highest wicket-taker, tops this elite list, according to Cricbuzz. The Punjab Kings wrist-spinner has scalped 20-plus wickets in five seasons - 2015, 2016, 2020, 2022, and 2023. Chahal's most prolific season was 2022, when he ended up winning the Purple Cap. He took 27 wickets from 17 games at 19.51. His exploits helped Rajasthan Royals reach the final.

#2 Multiple players: 4 seasons Rabada is now part of the special club of bowlers who have taken 20-plus wickets in four different IPL seasons. He joined Lasith Malinga (2011, 2012, 2013, and 2015), Jasprit Bumrah (2017, 2020, 2021, and 2024), and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2014, 2016, 2017, and 2026). Besides the ongoing season, Rabada accounted for 20-plus wickets in IPL 2019, 2020, and 2022.

Advertisement