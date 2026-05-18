Listing batters with 500-plus runs in most IPL seasons

Virat Kohli , the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) talisman, has made history by becoming the first player to score over 500 runs in an IPL season for the ninth time. The record was achieved during RCB's IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Sunday. Kohli scored 58 off just 37 balls in the game as RCB emerged victorious. On this note, we look at the batters to have breached the 500-run mark on most occasions in IPL history.

#1 Virat Kohli - 9 seasons As mentioned, Kohli tops the list with an incredible nine seasons of 500-plus runs. The highest run-getter in IPL history, Kohli also accomplished the landmark in 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2023, 2024, and 2025. His best was an astonishing 973 runs in IPL 2016, a record for the most runs scored by a batsman in a single edition. The RCB legend won his only other Orange Cap in 2024.

#2 KL Rahul - 8 seasons Later on Sunday, KL Rahul became the second batter to cross the 500-run mark across eight IPL seasons. Rahul's breakthrough season was 2018, when he scored 659 runs for Punjab Kings. The dasher, who now plays for Delhi Capitals, also scored over 500 runs in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2024, and 2025. His best season was in 2020 when he scored 670 runs and won the Orange Cap while playing for PBKS.

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