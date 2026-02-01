Batters with most runs in a T20 World Cup edition

The ICC T20 World Cup has witnessed some of the most remarkable batting performances across nine editions. While T20I cricket thrives on players' impact, consistency is as important in the ICC tournament. Ahead of the 2026 event scheduled in India and Sri Lanka, have a look at the players with the most runs in a T20 World Cup edition.

#1 Virat Kohli (India): 319 runs in 2014 Virat Kohli, the legendary Indian batter, tops this elite list. He smashed 319 runs from six matches at an incredible average of 106.33 in India's splendid 2014 campaign. His sublime run included four half-centuries. Kohli, who struck at nearly 130, smashed half-centuries in both the semi-final and final. However, India lost to Sri Lanka in the summit clash in Mirpur.

Information Unique feat for Kohli According to ESPNcricinfo, Kohli is the only batter to have smacked 290-plus runs in multiple T20 World Cup editions. He slammed 292 runs from six matches at 98.66 in 2022 Down Under. Kohli struck at 136.40 in the tournament.

#2 Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka): 317 runs in 2009 Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan made his name as a destructive opener in the late 2000s. He starred for the Lankans in the 2009 T20 World Cup, where they reached the final. Dilshan, who grabbed eyeballs with his famous 'Dilscoop' shot, smacked 317 runs from seven games at a strike rate of 144.74. His tally included three half-centuries.

