IPL: Listing batters with most sixes for Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi battered Mumbai Indians in Match 13 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Guwahati. In a rain-truncated game, the Royals smashed 150/3 in 11 overs on the back of Jaiswal's 32-ball 77*. His knock was studded with 4 sixes. With this, Jaiswal became the fourth batter to slam 100-plus sixes for RR in the IPL.

#1 Sanju Samson: 192 sixes Sanju Samson tops this list with a record 192 sixes. Having served the Royals between 2013 and 2025, Samson remains their highest run-scorer. Across 149 matches, he slammed 4,027 runs at a strike rate of 141.24 for RR. His tally includes 2 tons and 23 half-centuries. Apart from peppering maximums, the Indian batter also scored 327 fours for the Royals.

#2 Jos Buttler: 135 sixes England batter Jos Buttler follows Samson on this list with 135 sixes. The former also has the second-most runs for RR in the IPL. Having spent the majority of his IPL stints with RR (2018-2024), he smashed 3,055 runs at an average of 41.84. Buttler has a remarkable strike rate of 147.79 for RR, with his tally having 7 tons and 18 half-centuries.

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