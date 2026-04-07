IPL 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal shatters records against Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals hammered 150/3 in just 11 overs against Mumbai Indians in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. After a delayed start, rain reduced the contest to an 11-over-a-side contest. With MI electing to field, RR openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi came out all guns blazing. The former set records with his unbeaten 77 off 32 balls.

Knock Jaiswal, Sooryavanshi hammer MI pacers Jaiswal made a statement by smashing Deepak Chahar for 22 runs in the first over. While Sooryavanshi was impressive against Jasprit Bumrah, Jaiswal battered MI's next ploy in Trent Boult. This took RR to 58/0 in just three overs. Although RR lost Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel in successive overs, they catapulted to 89/2 in six overs. Jaiswal soon completed his half-century off 23 balls.

Information RR ride on Jaiswal's blazing knock In the innings' latter half, Jaiswal found boundaries against Bumrah and Shardul Thakur. He finished with an unbeaten 77 off 32 balls, a knock laced with 10 fours and 4 sixes. This propelled RR to 150/3.

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