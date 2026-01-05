Players with most Test centuries since the start of 2021 

England batter Joe Root slammed his second Test century in Australia on January 5. He reached the three-figure mark on Day 2 of the fifth and final Ashes Test at Sydney Cricket Ground. Scoring a fine 160, the 35-year-old equaled Australian legend Ricky Ponting 's record of 41 Test centuries. This was Root's 24th century since the start of 2021, the most in this period.

#1 Joe Root (England): 24 centuries In the last five years, Root has shattered several records in Test cricket. In fact, he requires less than 2,000 to surpass Sachin Tendulkar's record of 15,921 Test runs. Since the start of 2021, Root has hammered 24 tons, the most by a fair distance. No other batter has even crossed the 10-century mark. Root has averaged a remarkable 56-plus in this period.

Do you know? Root only behind these legends According to ESPNcricinfo, Root now has the second-most centuries (24) across six calendar years. He is only behind legends Ponting and Matthew Hayden, who slammed 26 hundreds each between 2001 and 2006.

#2 Multiple players: 10 centuries According to ESPNcricinfo, only four batters other than Root have cracked 10 centuries since January 1, 2021. England's Harry Brook, India's Shubman Gill, Australia's Steve Smith, and New Zealand's Kane Williamson follow Root on this elite list with 10 tons each. Notably, Williamson has the best average among them in this period (60.09). Ten of his 16 fifty-plus scores were converted into tons.