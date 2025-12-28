Year-ender: Players with most Test wickets in 2025

The year 2025 saw some riveting bowling performances across formats. Some stellar spells were also witnessed in Test cricket, the ultimate format. According to ESPNcricinfo, Australian speedster Mitchell Starc finished as the only player with over 50 Test wickets. As the year reaches its business end, have a look at the players with the most Test wickets.

#1 Mitchell Starc (Australia): 55 wickets As mentioned, Starc tops this elite list with over 50 wickets. The left-arm seamer was on fire throughout the year, taking 55 wickets from 11 Tests at an incredible average of 17.32. His tally includes 3 fifers and a match haul of 10 wickets. Starc's bowling strike rate of 28.36 is also the best among bowlers with 25-plus wickets this year.

Information Most successful left-arm seamer in Tests Starc has been ripping England's batting line-up apart in the ongoing Ashes. The iconic series saw him become the most successful left-arm seamer in Test cricket, leaving behind the great Wasim Akram.

#2 Mohammed Siraj (India): 43 wickets India's Mohammed Siraj occupies the second spot in this club. Siraj made the red cherry talk this year, finishing with 43 wickets from 10 Tests at an average of 27.20. He recorded 2 fifers and as many four-wicket hauls. The majority of Siraj's wickets came in England, where he played all five Tests. He took 23 wickets, the most, and bowled 1,113 balls.