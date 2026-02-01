Bowlers with most wickets in a T20 World Cup edition

The ICC T20 World Cup has witnessed some of the most remarkable batting performances across nine editions. While T20I cricket thrives on players' impact, consistency is as important in the ICC tournament. Ahead of the 2026 event scheduled in India and Sri Lanka, have a look at the players with the most wickets in a T20 World Cup edition.

#1 Arshdeep Singh and Fazalhaq Farooqi: 17 wickets each India's Arshdeep Singh and Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi scripted history in the 2024 T20 World Cup. The Indian seamer took 17 wickets from just eight wickets at 12.64 as India won their second title. He took a four-fer (BBI: 4/9). Meanwhile, Afghanistan rode on seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi's exploits with the ball. He took 17 scalps as well, with Afghanistan reaching their maiden semi-final.

#2 Wanindu Hasaranga: 16 wickets Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga outrightly occupies the second spot on this list. He snapped up 16 wickets in the 2021 tournament held in the UAE. Although Australia were crowned champions, Hasaranga's dominant run was hailed by many. Notably, Hasaranga also became the third cricketer to take a T20 World Cup hat-trick. He did so against South Africa.

