Bowlers with most wickets in a T20I competition (full-member teams)

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav has rewritten the record books by finishing the 2025 T20 Asia Cup as the highest wicket-taker. He claimed a match-winning four-wicket haul in the final match against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium to finish the competition with 17 wickets in just seven games. His brilliance meant India remained invincible throughout the tourney. On this note, we present the full-member team bowlers with the most wickets in a T20I series/tournament.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav - 17 wickets in 2025 Asia Cup Kuldeep's historic Asia Cup campaign puts him at the top of this list. The wrist-spinner took 17 wickets from seven matches at an incredible average of 9.29. His economy rate read 6.27. Kuldeep recorded two four-wicket hauls en route to India's victorious campaign. The left-armer was in a league of his own as Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who claimed 10 scalps, was the second-highest wicket-taker.

#2 17 - Fazalhaq Farooqi in T20 WC 2024 Kuldeep joined two names atop this list, and one of them is Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi. The left-arm fast bowler finished the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup with 17 wickets from 8 matches at 9.41. His economy rate read 6.31. Notably, Farooqi claimed one four-fer and a fifer in the competition as Afghanistan qualified for their maiden semi-final appearance in ICC World Cups (including ODIs). South Africa knocked them out in the semis.