Tilak Varma averages 92.50 in successful run-chases (T20Is): Stats

Middle-order batter Tilak Varma starred in India's 2025 Asia Cup title-clinching win against Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium. Tilak rescued India, who slumped to 20/3 in an attempt to chase 147. He smashed an unbeaten 69 off 53 balls while adding crucial stands with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube. Tilak's match-defining knock was a testament to his exploits in successful run-chases.

Knock Tilak slams an unbeaten 69 Tilak led India's recovery from a tense situation against Pakistan in Dubai. With India down to 20/3 in the Powerplay, Tilak batted Pakistan out with Samson first and then Shivam. Although the required run rate went past 10, Tilak's presence powered India. He eventually sealed India's win with an unbeaten 69-run knock. His 53-ball stay had 3 fours and 4 sixes (SR: 130.19).

Information Second-highest score in T20 Asia Cup finals As per ESPNcricinfo, Tilak recorded the second-highest individual score in the T20 Asia Cup finals. He is only behind Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who slammed a match-winning 71* in the 2022 final against Pakistan.

Successful chases Prowess in successful run-chases Tilak has already proved his mettle, especially in crunch situations. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav's move to promote Tilak in the batting order only bolstered India. Since making his debut in 2023, Tilak has been India's go-to man in successful T20I run-chases. In 11 such innings, the left-handed batter has scored 370 runs at 92.50. His strike rate reads 134.54 (50s: 3).

Information Tilak's presence As per ESPNcricinfo, India have won 12 of their 15 T20Is batting second with Tilak in the Playing XI. Overall, he has an average of 71.16 in run-chases in the format.