Tilak Varma records second-highest score in T20 Asia Cup finals

India won the 2025 Men's T20 Asia Cup title after defeating Pakistan in a thrilling final in Dubai. The Men in Blue successfully chased down 147 despite facing a top-order collapse. Tilak Varma powered India to a formidable win in the final over. He hammered an incredible half-century after India were down to 20/3. The left-handed batter stitched crucial stands with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube to seal India's win.

Chase masterclass Tilak stars in India's patchy run-chase India's chase got off to a rocky start, with Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shubman Gill falling early. However, Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson steadied the ship with a 57-run partnership. Samson's dismissal left India reeling at 77/4, but Tilak held his ground and partnered with Shivam Dube to take India closer to the target. With India needing 36 runs off the last four overs, Tilak and Dube targeted the right bowlers.

Score Tilak enters record books While Dube departed toward the end, Tilak showed his calmness. He hammered a 53-ball 69* (3 fours and 4 sixes). As per ESPNcricinfo, Tilak recorded the second-highest individual score in the Men's T20 Asia Cup finals. He is only behind Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who slammed a match-winning 71* in the 2022 final against Pakistan. Notably, Tilak's 4 sixes are the most by a batter in a T20 Asia Cup final.

Information Tilak in successful T20I run-chases Since making his debut in 2023, Tilak has been India's go-to man in successful T20I run-chases. In 11 such innings, the left-handed batter has scored 370 runs at an average of 92.50. His strike rate in this regard reads 134.54 (50s: 3).