A look at notable records from T20 Asia Cup 2025

India have been crowned the champions of the 2025 Men's T20 Asia Cup . The Men in Blue beat Pakistan in a nail-biting final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 28. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India successfully chased down 147 to produce yet another win. With this, India finished the tournament unbeaten. Here are the notable records from Asia Cup 2025.

India Unbeaten champions! India have finished unbeaten in three of the last five Asia Cup editions. They won the 2016 T20 Asia Cup without a defeat under MS Dhoni. Under Rohit Sharma, India won the 2018 50-over Asia Cup unbeaten. And now, Suryakumar has led India to the Asia Cup title, winning all seven games. They defeated Pakistan thrice in the 2025 edition.

Runs Most runs in a T20 Asia Cup One of the major highlights of this Asia Cup was Abhishek Sharma's explosive hitting. He hammered 314 runs from seven matches at an average of 44.85. He struck at a staggering 200 (32 fours and 19 sixes). Abhishek now has the most runs for a batter in a T20 Asia Cup edition. He also has the second-most runs for India in a T20I series/tournament.

Records Other notable records set by Abhishek Abhishek's scores in Asia Cup 2025 read 30 (16), 31 (13), 38 (15), 74 (39), 75 (37), 61 (31), and 5 (6). He has reached 50 runs in 25 or fewer balls for India in T20Is on six occasions, equaling Rohit Sharma's tally (6). Abhishek also became the sixth Indian batter to smash three consecutive 50-plus scores in T20I cricket.

Wickets Most wickets in a T20 Asia Cup Kuldeep, who took 4/30, now has the best returns for a bowler in the T20 Asia Cup finals. He surpassed Sri Lanka's Pramod Madushan, who recorded 4/34 versus Pakistan in the 2022 final. Overall, Kuldeep took 17 wickets at 9.29, the most for a bowler in a T20 Asia Cup edition. He earlier went past UAE's Amjad Javed (12 in 2016).

Information Joint-most wickets in a T20I series As per Cricbuzz, Kuldeep now has the joint-most wickets in a T20I series (Full Member teams). He equaled Fazalhaq Farooqi and Arshdeep Singh, each of whom took 17 wickets in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup.

Arshdeep First Indian with 100 T20I wickets Earlier in the tournament, Arshdeep Singh became the first Indian with 100 wickets in T20Is. The left-arm seamer reached the landmark in India's final group-stage match against Oman. Arshdeep became the third-fastest to 100 T20I wickets in terms of matches (Full Member teams). He is only behind Rashid Khan (53) and Wanindu Hasaranga (63). Notably, Arshdeep played only two matches in Asia Cup 2025.