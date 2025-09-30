NZ host Australia in T20I series opener: Preview and stats

New Zealand and Australia will lock horns in the first match of their three-match T20I series on Wednesday (October 1). The contest will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, starting at 11:45am IST. Some enticing on-field action is on the cards as both these teams have been impressive in the 20-over format lately. On this note, we look at the preview of the series opener.

Match preview Pitch report and streaming details The Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui is known for its balanced pitch, favoring both batsmen and bowlers. However, with the New Zealand summer just starting, a high-scoring match is expected. Notably, no chasing team has ever won in 12 completed T20Is at this venue. The series will be streamed live on the Amazon Prime Video app and the website, as they are the official partners of New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

H2H Here is the head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, the two teams have faced each other 19 times in T20Is with Australia winning 13 matches while New Zealand have managed to win six times (including Super Over games). It must be noted that the Aussies recorded a 3-0 clean sweep in their last T20I assignment against the Kiwis, on NZ soil last year. Overall in New Zealand, Australia have nine wins and four defeats against the home team.

Team strength Impressive form heading into the series New Zealand have been impressive in T20Is this year, winning a series against Pakistan and a tri-series in Zimbabwe. Meanwhile, Australia have been ruthless in T20Is this year, using their batting firepower to crush opponents. They recently thrashed the West Indies in their own backyard and beat South Africa at home. The Aussies will further take on India later this month.

Absence Absences will be felt on both sides The series will be without some key players from both teams. New Zealand will miss captain Mitchell Santner (abdominal injury), Will O'Rourke (back), Glenn Phillips (groin), Finn Allen (foot), Adam Milne (ankle), Lockie Ferguson (hamstring), and Kane Williamson. Michael Bracewell will lead the hosts in Santner's absence. Australia will be without Cameron Green (playing red-ball cricket), Glenn Maxwell (broken wrist), Josh Inglis (calf strain), Nathan Ellis (paternity leave), and Pat Cummins.

XIs Here are the probable XIs New Zealand (Probable XI): Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell (c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy. Australia (Probable XI): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Matt Short, Tim David, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.