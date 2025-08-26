Dissecting Travis Head's sensational numbers as an opener in ODIs 

Travis Head 's blistering knock of 142 runs in the third and final ODI against South Africa helped him set a new record. The Australian opener crossed the milestone of 2,000 ODI runs while opening the innings at a strike rate unmatched by any other player with over 2,000 runs. In just his 43rd innings at the top of the order, Head has now scored a total of 2,042 runs at an incredible strike rate of 117.62. Here are his stats.

Match highlights Head powers Australia to a massive win Along with his opening partner and captain Mitchell Marsh, who also scored a century, Head added 250 runs as the Aussies were off to flier at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. Cameron Green also contributed to the assault, slamming his maiden ODI hundred. The trio's efforts led Australia to their highest-ever ODI total on home soil at 431/2. SA faltered in the run chase and were folded for just 155.

Partnership records Record-breaking opening partnership The opening partnership between Head and Marsh in the aforementioned Mackay ODI was also a record-breaker. Their 250-run stand is now Australia's highest-ever opening partnership against South Africa, surpassing the previous record of 200 runs set by England's Vikram Solanki and Trescothick at The Oval in 2003. Meanwhile, Head's innings of 142 came off just 103 balls and was studded with 17 fours and five sixes.

Stats 2,000 runs as an opener With his latest knock, Head has raced to 2,042 runs as an opener across 43 innings at a fine average of 52.35. As per ESPNcricinfo, his strike rate of 117.62 is the best among openers with at least 2,000 ODI runs. The next on this list is England's Jonny Bairstow (105.98). Jason Roy (105.53), Virender Sehwag (104.72), Brendon McCullum (102.74), and Shahid Afridi (101.66) are the other openers with the ODI double of 2,000 runs and 100-plus strike rates.

Information Head in a league of his own Head happens to be the only opener in the 2,000-run club with a 50-plus average and 100-plus strike rate. Bairstow (44.12) is the only other opener with a 40-plus average on this elite list. Meanwhile, each of Head's seven ODI tons has come as an opener.

Partnership Head also owns these partnership records The Mackay game marked Head's third involvement in a 250-plus ODI stand. His previous two partnerships came with former Aussie opener David Warner (284 vs Pakistan in 2017 & 269 vs England in 2022). These are also the top two partnerships for the Men in Yellow in the 50-over format. Meanwhile, only Warner has been involved in more 250-plus partnerships in ODI history (5).