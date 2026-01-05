Players with most wickets in India-New Zealand ODIs 

After an action-packed 2025, India are set for their first international cricket assignment in 2026. Led by Shubman Gill, the Indian team will host New Zealand in three ODIs, starting January 11. Vadodara, Rajkot, and Indore will host the games. Over the years, the two teams have produced some acclaimed classics. Have a look at the players with the most wickets in India-NZ ODIs.

#1 Javagal Srinath (India): 51 wickets Former Indian pacer Javagal Srinath tops this list by a distance, having played against New Zealand between 1992 and 2003. The 56-year-old accounted for 51 wickets from 30 ODIs at an average of 20.41 against the Kiwis. His tally includes a bowling strike rate of 31. Srinath recorded 2 four-wicket hauls and an economy rate of 3.93 in this regard.

#2 Anil Kumble (India): 39 wickets The legendary Anil Kumble is the highest wicket-taker in India-New Zealand ODIs among spinners. According to ESPNcricinfo, the former wrist-spinner took 39 wickets from 31 ODIs at an average of 27.84 against the Black Caps. His tally includes a five-wicket haul (5/33) and a bowling strike rate of 40.6. Like Srinath, the former Indian spinner bowled 1,000-plus balls against New Zealand in ODIs.

#3 Mohammed Shami and Tim Southee: 38 wickets India's Mohammed Shami and New Zealand's Tim Southee jointly occupy the third spot in this elite club. Both of them have 38 wickets in India-New Zealand ODIs. However, Shami reached this mark in just 16 matches compared to Southee's 25. The former's bowling strike rate of 20.60 is also the best for anyone with 18-plus wickets in India-New Zealand games.