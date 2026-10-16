IPL 2027: Will MS Dhoni become CSK's mentor?

On his YouTube channel, Ashwin spoke about the potential dynamics between Dhoni, Zaheer, and Ruturaj Gaikwad in light of the new coaching staff.

"With the new coaching staff, it'll be interesting to watch the dynamic between Dhoni, Zaheer and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Dhoni will likely be the mentor. So how Gaikwad works with Zaheer, or whether he goes to Dhoni, will be interesting to see," said Ashwin.