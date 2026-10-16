IPL 2027: Will MS Dhoni become CSK's mentor?
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has hinted that MS Dhoni, the iconic figure of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), could take on a mentorship role in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The speculation comes as part of a larger discussion about the changes at CSK with Zaheer Khan's recent appointment as head coach. Notably, Dhoni is yet to retire as a player from the league.
Coaching dynamics
Ashwin's YouTube channel
On his YouTube channel, Ashwin spoke about the potential dynamics between Dhoni, Zaheer, and Ruturaj Gaikwad in light of the new coaching staff.
"With the new coaching staff, it'll be interesting to watch the dynamic between Dhoni, Zaheer and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Dhoni will likely be the mentor. So how Gaikwad works with Zaheer, or whether he goes to Dhoni, will be interesting to see," said Ashwin.
Team performance
CSK's performance in IPL 2026
CSK finished eighth in IPL 2026 with 12 points, marking the third consecutive season that they failed to make it to the playoffs.
Notably, Dhoni missed all matches due to an injury.
The 2025 season saw the legendary player lead the Super Kings in Ruturaj Gaikwad's absence. He took over midway through the tournament.
Anyhow, Dhoni's batting role in the recent IPL seasons has been reduced to the last few balls of an innings.
Coaching changes
Fleming's exit from CSK
Ashwin also opened up Stephen Fleming, whom CSK recently parted ways with.
He noted that Fleming had adapted himself to fit in with Dhoni but was unable to do the same with Gaikwad.
The former Indian all-rounder questioned CSK's decision not to retain Fleming, saying it was surprising given his ability to adapt based on team and captain needs.
Coaching transition
Zaheer appointed as head coach of CSK
As mentioned, Zaheer was appointed as the new head coach of CSK, beating former India batter Hemang Badani for the spot.
Badani had a poor run with Delhi Capitals over the last two years.
The decision was taken by CSK's management, which includes Dhoni, Gaikwad, and owner Rupa Gurunath. They preferred an Indian coach this time around after Fleming's departure.