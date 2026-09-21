IPL: CSK appoint Zaheer Khan as head coach
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have announced the appointment of former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan as their head coach for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. He succeeds Stephen Fleming, who had a long and successful association with the franchise from 2009 to 2026. Fleming is now with England cricket after being appointed as their men's Test head coach in July.
Career transition
Zaheer's experience in IPL
Since retiring from Indian cricket in 2017, Zaheer has held various positions.
He served as the Director of Cricket Operations for Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of IPL 2019 and later became their head of global development.
Most recently, he was the mentor for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 but left before the next season.
Player legacy
His playing stats in IPL and international cricket
As a player, Zaheer featured in 100 IPL matches and took 102 wickets at an average of 27.27.
This was on top of his successful international career with India, where he picked up a whopping 597 wickets across all formats.
Among the most prolific left-arm seamers who swung the ball both ways, Zaheer took 311 Test, 282 ODI, and 17 T20I wickets.
Management endorsement
CSK management on appointment of Zaheer
Speaking about his new role, Zaheer said it was an honor to be part of one of the most successful teams in IPL history.
CSK owner Rupa Gurunath and Managing Director KS Viswanathan have both welcomed Zaheer into the setup.
Gurunath said his distinguished playing career and ability to nurture young talent make him a valuable addition to their team.
Viswanathan added that Zaheer is a world-class bowler who has mentored many young cricketers, especially fast bowlers, over the years.