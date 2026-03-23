'I can try...': Dhoni continues to play down retirement talk 

MS Dhoni , the heartbeat of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has once again sparked a wave of excitement among fans by hinting that he could continue playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) . The light-hearted moment between Dhoni and actor Sivakarthikeyan during CSK's ROAR 2026 event on March 22 at MA Chidambaram Stadium went viral on social media. The exchange was filled with laughter and cheers from the crowd.

Banter Dhoni's playful banter During the event, Sivakarthikeyan urged Dhoni to ignore retirement talks and keep wearing the yellow jersey. The former CSK skipper responded with an amusing remark about how difficult it is to stay fit at his age. He said it would be difficult, but he could try, leaving fans hopeful for his continued presence in future IPL seasons. Starting from his "Definitely not" remark in 2020, Dhoni has smartly blunted the retirement talk every year. Is this finally his last dance?

Twitter Post WATCH: Dhoni answers the age-old question Wait for it.. #WhistlePodu #Roar26 pic.twitter.com/CjBX6sCEis — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 22, 2026

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Career highlights Dhoni's IPL journey Dhoni has played a pivotal role in CSK's success. Under his leadership, CSK won five IPL and two CLT20 titles. The most successful IPL skipper, Dhoni, has scored 4,865 runs from 248 matches for CSK (SR: 139.11). However, ahead of the 2024 season, he stepped down as captain to make way for Ruturaj Gaikwad. Despite a brief return last year due to an injury to Gaikwad, the team is now moving toward a new leadership era.

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Role evolution Transition phase for Dhoni Dhoni's on-field responsibilities have been gradually reducing over the past few seasons. He has mostly played the role of a finisher, coming in late to score runs in the death overs. The impact player rule has further reduced his participation, making it more situational. With the historic trade of Sanju Samson, CSK have already taken a new leap.