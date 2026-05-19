Will MS Dhoni feature in IPL 2027? Suresh Raina opines 

The future of MS Dhoni in the Indian Premier League has been a topic of much speculation. CSK have played 13 of their 14 league matches in IPL 2026, and Dhoni is yet to take the field. After CSK's emotional home defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad, former CSK star Suresh Raina opened up about a conversation he had with Dhoni on Star Sports. Raina revealed that he urged the legendary captain to return for another season, but was met with a response that hinted at potential retirement.

Exchange details Raina reveals Dhoni's response In the conversation, Raina told Dhoni that he had given IPL 2026 a "missed call" and needed to return next year. To this, the 44-year-old replied, "nahi yaar, body thoda waisa hai (my body is a little weak)." Raina said he wasn't buying it and insisted on Dhoni returning next year. He added that while it's ultimately up to him, he thinks the captain is positive about it as the team is gelling well again.

Emotional farewell Dhoni's emotional farewell lap Despite not playing due to fitness issues, Dhoni's presence on the night was emotional. He walked out for a team photograph during the innings break, which drew a huge reaction from fans. After SRH's five-wicket win confirmed their IPL 2026 playoff spot, Dhoni joined CSK's traditional lap of appreciation around the ground. There was no farewell speech or dramatic send-off but just a quiet walk near the boundary waving at fans who stayed back long after defeat had been confirmed.

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Fitness concerns Fitness issues spark retirement speculations At 44, Dhoni's fitness has been a major talking point in discussions about his future. He has dodged questions on retirement, leaving the decision open at each season's end. However, this season has been particularly uncertain with Dhoni managing his body carefully and missing matches. Meanwhile, Dhoni has 278 caps to his name, as per ESPNcricinfo. He has tallied 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30. His strike rate of 137.45 is also impressive (50s: 24).

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