Has Varun Chakravarthy troubled MS Dhoni in IPL? Stats 

As the countdown for the Indian Premier League 2026 begins, eyes are on the return of Mahendra Singh Dhoni . The veteran cricketer will once again don the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey. Though Dhoni owns a terrific IPL record, there have been some bowlers who have troubled him big time in the IPL. One of them happens to be Kolkata Knight Riders mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy. On this note, let's decode their rivalry.

Battle A strike rate of 61.9 against the spinner As per ESPNcricinfo, Dhoni has fallen to Chakravarthy thrice across six innings in the IPL. The former has managed just 13 runs across 21 balls in this battle at just 4.33. His strike rate in this regard is a horrendous 61.9. 13 of the deliveries in this rivalry have been dots. These numbers suggest that Dhoni has had no clue whatsoever against the KKR star.

Feat Chakravarthy in a league of his own There have been only two bowlers who have trapped Dhoni at least three times in IPL while conceding runs at less than a run-a-ball - Chakravarthy and Harshal Patel. While Dhoni's strike rate against the KKR spinner is 61.9, it gets a tad better against Patel (71.42). Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell is the only batter to have fallen prey to Chakravarthy on more than three occasions in IPL (5).

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