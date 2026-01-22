Mujeeb Ur Rahman becomes third Afghan player with T20I hat-trick

Afghanistan clinched the T20I series against West Indies after a stunning 39-run victory in the second match in Dubai. The win came on the back of a brilliant four-wicket haul, including a hat-trick, from spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman. Mujeeb took 4/21 as the Windies failed to chase down 190. They were bowled out for 150 in 18.5 overs. Here are the key stats.

Match details Afghanistan spinners trouble WI Afghanistan, invited to bat, were in trouble at 37/2 in 4.5 overs. However, a solid partnership between Sediqullah Atal (53) and Darwish Rasooli (68) propelled them to 189/4 in 20 overs. In reply, West Indies struggled in the Powerplay. Mujeeb got rid of Evin Lewis and Johnson Charles in consecutive deliveries, leaving WI reeling at 38/3. Captain Brandon King (50) and Shimron Hetmyer (46) revived the innings, but Mujeeb returned to claim his hat-trick wicket.

Bowling brilliance Mujeeb enters record books The 16th over saw Mujeeb complete his hat-trick, as he dismissed King. The Afghan spinner later dismissed Quentin Sampson, finishing with 4/21 in four overs. According to ESPNcricinfo, Mujeeb became only the third Afghan bowler to record a T20I hat-trick, joining Rashid Khan and Karim Janat. Mujeeb also became only the second bowler to take a T20I hat-trick against West Indies. Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya was the first bowler to do so in 2021.

