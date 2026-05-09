Mushfiqur Rahim shines vs Pakistan, breaks Tamim Iqbal's record
What's the story
Veteran Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim played a key role in his team's dominance on Day 2 of the first Test against Pakistan. The match is being held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The seasoned batter operated brilliantly in the opening session and reached a fine fifty. He was eventually trapped after scoring 71. This knock made him the Bagladesh batter with the most 50-plus Test scores. Notably, Bangladesh resumed their innings at 301/4 and reached 380/7 by lunch.
Batting highlights
A fine hand from the veteran
Mushfiqur brought up his 29th Test fifty in the third over of the morning session, nudging Shaheen Shah Afridi for a single. Notably, he resumed the day at the score of 48. He and Liton Das tried to take Bangladesh on top before Abbas dismissed Liton for 33, ending their 62-run partnership. On Day 1, Mushfiqur added 75 runs with Mominul Haque (91). The former eventually fell to Shaheen Afridi.
Stats
Mushfiqur surpasses Tamim to register most 50-plus scores for Bangladesh
Mushfiqur's 71 came off 179 balls and was laced with eight fours. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his 42nd 50-plus score in Tests, the most by a Bangladeshi batter, surpassing Tamim Iqbal's record of 41. Mushfiqur owns 29 fifties and 13 tons. Bangladesh's highest run-getter in Tests, Mushfiqur has raced to 6,581 runs from 101 matches at 38.94. 637 of his runs have come against Pakistan at 42.46 (50s: 3, 100: 1).
Information
His numbers in home Tests
3,833 of Mushfiqur's Test runs have come at home, with his average being 39.11. This includes 26 scores of 50 or more, including seven hundreds. During his stay, the veteran also went past 9,500 First-Class runs. His 45th fifty in the format has powered him to 9,555 runs from 156 matches at 39-plus (100s: 20).