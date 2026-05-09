Mushfiqur Rahim shines vs Pakistan, breaks Tamim Iqbal's record

Veteran Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim played a key role in his team's dominance on Day 2 of the first Test against Pakistan . The match is being held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The seasoned batter operated brilliantly in the opening session and reached a fine fifty. He was eventually trapped after scoring 71. This knock made him the Bagladesh batter with the most 50-plus Test scores. Notably, Bangladesh resumed their innings at 301/4 and reached 380/7 by lunch.

Batting highlights A fine hand from the veteran Mushfiqur brought up his 29th Test fifty in the third over of the morning session, nudging Shaheen Shah Afridi for a single. Notably, he resumed the day at the score of 48. He and Liton Das tried to take Bangladesh on top before Abbas dismissed Liton for 33, ending their 62-run partnership. On Day 1, Mushfiqur added 75 runs with Mominul Haque (91). The former eventually fell to Shaheen Afridi.

Stats Mushfiqur surpasses Tamim to register most 50-plus scores for Bangladesh Mushfiqur's 71 came off 179 balls and was laced with eight fours. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his 42nd 50-plus score in Tests, the most by a Bangladeshi batter, surpassing Tamim Iqbal's record of 41. Mushfiqur owns 29 fifties and 13 tons. Bangladesh's highest run-getter in Tests, Mushfiqur has raced to 6,581 runs from 101 matches at 38.94. 637 of his runs have come against Pakistan at 42.46 (50s: 3, 100: 1).

Advertisement