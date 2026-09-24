Muthoot Fincorp wins title sponsorship rights for India's home matches

The sponsorship deal, dubbed 'Blue Muthoot,' has been negotiated at a base price of ₹4.85 crore per match. However, some reports suggest the final amount could be lower than this figure.

The lack of serious bidders for the rights delayed the announcement of a new title sponsor.

This was partly due to the high base price. IDFC First Bank, the outgoing title sponsor, previously paid ₹4.2 crore per match.