Muthoot Fincorp wins title sponsorship rights for India's home matches
What's the story
Owned by the Kochi-based Muthoot family, Muthoot Fincorp has won the title sponsorship rights for Indian cricket. The deal will be effective until March 31, 2028, and will cover about 35 home international matches, including 10 Tests, 12 ODIs, and 13 T20Is. The partnership will be visible in the upcoming ODI series against West Indies starting September 27.
Deal details
'Blue Muthoot' negotiated at base price
The sponsorship deal, dubbed 'Blue Muthoot,' has been negotiated at a base price of ₹4.85 crore per match. However, some reports suggest the final amount could be lower than this figure.
The lack of serious bidders for the rights delayed the announcement of a new title sponsor.
This was partly due to the high base price. IDFC First Bank, the outgoing title sponsor, previously paid ₹4.2 crore per match.
Sponsorship negotiations
BCCI initially approached potential sponsors
After no bidders came forward, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) started negotiating with potential sponsors.
Companies like Google Gemini, IDFC First Bank, Spinny, and SBI Life were reportedly approached.
SBI Life eventually signed up as an Associate Partner along with Campa and ChatGPT.
The three companies have inked deals for two seasons starting from India's home series against West Indies to March 2028.
Comprehensive coverage
Muthoot to replace IDFC First Bank as title sponsor
Meanwhile, Muthoot Fincorp will hold the title rights for all international and domestic matches played in India until March 31, 2028. The deal covers nearly 35 home games during the period.
As mentioned, the partnership will be effective immediately and will be seen in the ODI series against West Indies starting September 27.
Notably, this series will kick off in Muthoot's home state of Kerala, with Thiruvananthapuram hosting the first ODI.