Nahid Rana becomes third Bangladesh bowler with this ODI record 

Bangladesh speedster Nahid Rana rocked New Zealand 's batting line-up in the 2nd ODI at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The right-arm pacer took a five-wicket haul as the Kiwis, electing to bat first, perished for 198 in 48.4 overs. While Shoriful Islam also took two wickets, Rana bagged his maiden ODI fifer. He became the third Bangladesh bowler with an ODI fifer against NZ.

Spell A look at Rana's five wickets Electing to bat, NZ were 25/0 in seven overs. Rana dismissed Henry Nicholls and Will Young in successive overs thereafter. NZ, who eventually slumped to 52/3, were eventually rescued by Nick Kelly and Muhammad Abbas. However, Rana broke the 56-run partnership by dismissing Abbas. His next victims were Dean Foxcroft and Jayden Lennox. He took 5/32 in 10 overs, including a maiden.

Career Second ODI fifer Rana, a potent Bangladesh seamer who can bowl at over 145kph, recorded his second ODI five-wicket haul. Since making his debut in 2024, he has taken 19 wickets from 10 ODIs at an average of 24.57. His economy rate reads 5.13. In three ODIs against NZ, Rana has raced to seven wickets at an average of 20.

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