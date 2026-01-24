'Save cricket': Shanto urges BCB amid T20 World Cup crisis

Former Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has urged the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to ensure cricket's continuity and stability in the country. His appeal comes after Bangladesh refused to participate in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup . The uncertainty stems from the BCB and government's position of not participating unless matches are moved out of India. As the International Cricket Council declined the demand, BCB pulled out from the tourney.

Call for unity Shanto's appeal amid administrative stand-offs Shanto, who recently led Rajshahi Warriors to a 63-run victory over Chattogram Royals in the Bangladesh Premier League final, made his appeal after a string of administrative stand-offs have left the future of cricket in limbo. He said, "Speaking as a player, I want to say that over the last year or two, the environment outside the field has caused a lot of harm to cricket."

Administrative improvement Shanto emphasizes need for better administration Shanto stressed the need for better administration in cricket, saying, "The game may still be going on, but it is crucial to think about how it can be run in a better and more organized way." He emphasized that everyone has responsibilities in their own roles and it's essential that cricket is played regularly on the field while maintaining healthy competition.

Off-field impact Shanto warns of off-field issues impacting cricket Shanto also warned that unresolved off-field issues could impact the growth, competitiveness, and progress of Bangladesh cricket. He said, "The off-field issues should be sorted out so that cricket on the field can continue properly and without disruption." As Bangladesh's position on boycotting the World Cup remained unchanged, ICC named Scotland as a replacement team, according to Cricbuzz.

