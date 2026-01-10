Najmul Hossain Shanto opens up on T20 World Cup controversy

Bangladesh's Test captain, Najmul Hossain, has opened up about the mental toll of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup controversy. The uncertainty over their participation in the tournament has left Bangladeshi cricketers sleepless. This comes after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) threatened to withdraw from the global event if their matches aren't shifted out of India due to security concerns.

Impact acknowledged Najmul acknowledges impact of pre-World Cup controversies Speaking to reporters, Najmul admitted that pre-World Cup controversies do have an effect on players. "Now, we act as if nothing affects us, that we are fully professional cricketers. You guys also understand that we are acting - it's not easy," Najmul told reporters bluntly on Friday. He emphasized the importance of maintaining focus amid distractions and doing their best for the team.

Defense mounted Najmul defends Tamim Iqbal against disrespectful remarks Najmul also defended former captain Tamim Iqbal against disrespectful comments made by BCB director M Najmul Islam. The remarks, which called Tamim an "Indian agent," were made after he urged the BCB to prioritize cricket over public sentiment in their decision-making regarding T20 World Cup participation. "As players, we expect respect - whether someone is a former captain, a regular player, successful or not," said Najmul.