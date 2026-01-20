Nat Sciver-Brunt equals Lanning's record with 11th WPL fifty: Stats 

Mumbai Indians star Nat Sciver-Brunt continues to make her bat talk in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) . In her latest assignment, she scored an unbeaten 65 off just 45 balls against Delhi Capitals in Vadodara. Her brilliance meant MI managed to post a competitive total of 154 runs for the loss of five wickets in their allotted overs despite early setbacks. Sciver-Brunt recorded her third half-century this season and 11th overall in WPL.

Match details MI's innings: A tale of resilience and strategy MI started their innings on a shaky note, losing both openers with just 21 runs on the board. However, captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Sciver-Brunt steadied the ship with a vital 78-run partnership for the third wicket. Kaur scored a well-made 41 before getting out, while Nicola Carey and Amanjot Kaur couldn't make much of an impact. Sciver-Brunt held the innings together brilliantly, remaining unbeaten on 65 off 45 balls. Her knock was laced with six fours and two sixes.

Feat Sciver-Brunt equals this feat of Lanning As mentioned, Sciver-Brunt raced to her 11th half-century in the WPL, now the joint-most with Meg Lanning. Sciver-Brunt, the highest run-scorer in WPL history, now has 1,246 runs from 34 matches at an average of 47.92. She has a remarkable strike rate of 142.72 in the tournament. The English batter has completed 219 runs in the ongoing tourney at 54.75 (50s: 3).

