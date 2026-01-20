Nat Sciver-Brunt equals Lanning's record with 11th WPL fifty: Stats
What's the story
Mumbai Indians star Nat Sciver-Brunt continues to make her bat talk in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL). In her latest assignment, she scored an unbeaten 65 off just 45 balls against Delhi Capitals in Vadodara. Her brilliance meant MI managed to post a competitive total of 154 runs for the loss of five wickets in their allotted overs despite early setbacks. Sciver-Brunt recorded her third half-century this season and 11th overall in WPL.
Match details
MI's innings: A tale of resilience and strategy
MI started their innings on a shaky note, losing both openers with just 21 runs on the board. However, captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Sciver-Brunt steadied the ship with a vital 78-run partnership for the third wicket. Kaur scored a well-made 41 before getting out, while Nicola Carey and Amanjot Kaur couldn't make much of an impact. Sciver-Brunt held the innings together brilliantly, remaining unbeaten on 65 off 45 balls. Her knock was laced with six fours and two sixes.
Feat
Sciver-Brunt equals this feat of Lanning
As mentioned, Sciver-Brunt raced to her 11th half-century in the WPL, now the joint-most with Meg Lanning. Sciver-Brunt, the highest run-scorer in WPL history, now has 1,246 runs from 34 matches at an average of 47.92. She has a remarkable strike rate of 142.72 in the tournament. The English batter has completed 219 runs in the ongoing tourney at 54.75 (50s: 3).
Kaur
Kaur becomes leading run-getter of the season
Kaur complemented Sciver-Brunt well with her 41-run knock off 33 balls (7 fours). During her stay, the MI skipper became the leading run-getter of the ongoing season with 240 runs from five games at 60 (50s: 2). Sciver-Brunt is second on the list. Overall, Kaur has tallied 1,091 runs from 33 WPL matches at 43.64. The tally includes 10 fifties.